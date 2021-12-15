World News Roundup: Journalist travelling with top U.S. diplomat Blinken positive for COVID-19; Swedish prosecutor to free one suspect held over boat collision and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Journalist travelling with top U.S. diplomat Blinken positive for COVID-19

A press corps member travelling with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Southeast Asia tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur and was self-isolating, the State Department said on Wednesday. Blinken and senior staff have also been tested on all stops of his international tour including on arrival in Kuala Lumpur late on Tuesday and they all were negative, spokesman Ned Price said.

Swedish prosecutor to free one suspect held over boat collision

A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday that one of two crew members of a British cargo vessel held after a collision capsized a Danish barge in the Baltic Sea would be released from custody. The second crew member remains in detention.

Russia hands proposals to U.S. on security guarantees, Kremlin says

Russia handed the United States concrete proposals for binding security guarantees that it wants from the West during a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. The U.S. diplomat flew in for talks at a time of soaring East-West tensions over a build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine. Western countries have warned Russia may be poised to launch a new attack on Ukraine, something Moscow has denied.

End of eruption? Spanish volcano calm for second day

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma was silent for a second day on Wednesday, raising hopes of an end to the three-month eruption, although experts remained cautious. Seismic activity all but stopped late on Monday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said. It is the longest period without tremors since the eruption began on Sept. 19.

German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot' against state premier

German police said on Wednesday they had uncovered a plot by anti-vaccination activists in Saxony to murder the eastern German state's premier, adding to concerns about increasingly violent protests over plans for mandatory vaccinations. The plot to kill Michael Kretschmer, leader of a state in which COVID-19 infection rates are among the highest in Germany and vaccination rates are the lowest, had been discussed in a group chat on messaging platform Telegram, police said.

Search underway for missing Indonesians as boat capsizes off Malaysia, killing 11

A search and rescue mission was underway for 25 Indonesians missing after a boat capsized off Malaysia on Wednesday killing 11 people, among them suspected undocumented migrants, maritime authorities said. There were 14 people reported safe among the estimated 50 aboard the boat, which turned over in adverse weather off southern Johor state around 4:30 a.m. (2030 GMT).

Under scrutiny, North Korea tries to restrict news about executions - group

North Korea has changed the way it carries out capital punishment in response to greater international scrutiny of its human rights, holding executions away from prying eyes to stop information filtering out, a rights group said on Wednesday. The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group analysed satellite imagery and conducted interviews with 683 North Korean defectors over six years to determine how its execution practices have changed since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership at summit

The leaders of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc, but for now they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression. The one-day 'Eastern Partnership' summit also highlights the limited success of the EU's approach to the six ex-Soviet republics it embraces, all of them in what Russia considers its backyard where it has existential security and other interests.

COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against Omicron - WHO

Preliminary evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged departure, diplomatic sources said, as relations soured further over Taiwan, which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with the island, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after Taiwan's representative office in the Baltic state's capital opened.

