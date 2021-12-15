US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, propose money market fund changes; Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill faces critical year-end test and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, propose money market fund changes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose tightening a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate insiders to trade in the company's shares, and other rules to improve the resilience of money market funds. The agency will also propose rules to fix problems highlighted by the meltdown of New York-family office Archegos earlier this year.

Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill faces critical year-end test

Having averted an embarrassing government shutdown and potentially catastrophic default this month, Democrats in the U.S. Congress now move on to the even harder task of passing President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. After months of intraparty dickering, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was withholding his support for the sweeping bill that would expand social programs and invest in technology to battle climate change, complicating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's goal of approving it before Christmas just 10 days away.

Derek Chauvin expected to change plea to guilty in George Floyd civil rights case

White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in a federal court in Minnesota to charges that he violated George Floyd's civil rights during the Black man's murder, reversing his not-guilty plea in September. The U.S. District Court in Saint Paul announced the change-of-plea hearing on Monday, an indication Chauvin, 45, would change his plea to guilty. Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Biden to carry message of comfort and hope to tornado-ravaged Kentucky

President Joe Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the areas hardest hit by one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in recent U.S. history, a system that killed at least 74 people in the state and at least 14 elsewhere. Biden, no stranger to tragic personal losses, will reprise his familiar role as consoler in chief, while promising to bring the might of the federal government to rebuild devastated communities that suffered billions of dollars in damage.

Explainer: Economy closes in on Fed's framework goals. How will policymakers react?

The U.S. unemployment rate is coming down, inflation is rising, and the Federal Reserve is preparing for faster rate increases than thought likely earlier this year. The situation amounts to a real-time test of the new approach to monetary policy that the Fed adopted in August 2020. That framework was meant to prevent the Fed from reacting too swiftly to inflation fears and cutting short what it pledged would be a "broad and inclusive" employment recovery.

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers to focus her defense on 'memory, manipulation and money'

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys will likely focus on portraying the British socialite's accusers as untrustworthy and motivated by money when they start presenting their case in her sex abuse trial on Thursday, according to legal experts and court filings. Prosecutors rested their case on Friday after two weeks of emotional, often explicit testimony from four women who said Maxwell recruited and groomed them for abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein when the women were teenagers.

U.S. airlines to defend $54 billion COVID-19 government lifeline

Major U.S. airlines Wednesday will defend a $54 billion COVID-19 government lifeline even as they face operational challenges and work to speed hiring to address rising demand. The Senate Commerce Committee will hear from the chief executives of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, as well as the chief of operations for Delta Air Lines and the head of a large flight attendants unions. Others like JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Group are submitting written statements.

Analysis: Texas abortion law opens door to copycat curbs on guns, other rights

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to leave in place a Texas law banning most abortions has opened the door for states to seek to restrict other rights including guns by copying the measure's novel enforcement mechanism, though it remains to be seen how many will actually do it. The Republican-backed Texas law takes enforcement away from state officials, instead empowering private citizens to sue anyone who performs or assists a woman in obtaining an abortion after embryo cardiac activity is detected - at about six weeks of pregnancy - with awards of at least $10,000 for successful lawsuits. The Supreme Court issued its ruling on Friday.

U.S. House finds ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows in contempt, seeks prosecution

Former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, could face criminal prosecution for refusing to cooperate fully with a probe into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, after the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold him in contempt of Congress. The Democratic-led chamber voted 222 to 208, with just two Republicans joining Democrats to recommend the charges against Meadows, who served in the House before joining the Republican president's administration last year.

Judge rejects Trump bid to keep tax returns from Congress

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a bid by former President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns from a House of Representatives committee, ruling that Congress' legislative interest outweighed any deference Trump should receive as a former president. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said in his ruling that Trump was "wrong on the law" in seeking to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns.

