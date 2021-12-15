Prohibitory orders in 4 taluks after lathicharge of PFI workers

Mangaluru, Dec 15 (PTI): Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed across Puttur, Sullia, Kadaba and Belthangady taluks from Wednesday till Friday midnight in the wake of the tension prevailing in the region over the lathicharge on Popular Front of India (PFI) workers at Uppinangady in Puttur on Tuesday.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner of Police Yathish Ullal issued the orders covering the area coming under Puttur sub-division, police sources said. On Tuesday the police lathicharged the PFI workers who had gathered in front of Uppinangady police station demanding release of their three leaders who were arrested in connection with a recent attack case involving the workers.

Over 10 people were injured in the lathicharge on protestors, who alleged that the three activists who were summoned for questioning were later detained. Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district committee of the Campus Front of India (CFI) staged a protest near the clock tower in the city on Wednesday, condemning the lathicharge. The protestors demanded the immediate release of PFI activists.PTI MVG NVG MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)