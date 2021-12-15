Left Menu

Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan

This would have mirrored the change China made to its own legation in Vilnius in response to the opening of Lithuania's Taipei office.. Taiwan's foreign ministry voiced its "highest respect to the Lithuanian government and its diplomatic decision-making" on Wednesday, and called on Taiwanese companies to support closer economic ties with the small Baltic republic.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:53 IST
Lithuanian diplomats leave China as relations sour over Taiwan

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit, diplomatic sources said, as relations soured further over Taiwan, which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with the island, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after Taiwan opened a representative office in the Baltic state's capital.

Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for "consultations" and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being. A diplomatic source told Reuters a group of 19 people comprising embassy personnel and dependents left Beijing en route to Paris. Another diplomatic source familiar with the situation called their departure a response to "intimidation".

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Like most countries, Lithuania - a European Union member state - has formal relations with China and not self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing views as its territory.

Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said there was uncertainty over the legal status of Lithuanian diplomats in China before their departure. He told Reuters earlier that China had demanded Lithuania change the status of its Beijing embassy into a lesser charge d'affaires office. This would have mirrored the change China made to its own legation in Vilnius in response to the opening of Lithuania's Taipei office..

Taiwan's foreign ministry voiced its "highest respect to the Lithuanian government and its diplomatic decision-making" on Wednesday, and called on Taiwanese companies to support closer economic ties with the small Baltic republic. Lithuania's ruling coalition agreed a year ago to back what it described as "those fighting for freedom" in Taiwan.

On Wednesday the Lithuanian embassy building in a gated Beijing compound appeared empty. No one answered a knock on the door or telephone call. A photograph taken a day earlier showed two bouquets of flowers at the front door. Lithuania had recalled its ambassador in September, several weeks after China demanded the envoy's withdrawal and said it was recalling its envoy from Vilnius.

The United States has spoken out in support of Lithuania during its row with China, adding to U.S.-Chinese tensions. Lithuania's foreign ministry said it was ready to continue a dialogue with China and restore the functions of the embassy once a mutually beneficial agreement has been reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021