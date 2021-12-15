49 special courts designated for NIA cases trial: MHA

In order to facilitate the speedy trial of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, 49 special courts have been designated across the country so far, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. The Union Home Ministry also informed that cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are probed by state police and NIA.

In a reply to Rajya Sabha, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday said, "Cases under UAPA are investigated by state police and the National Investigation Agency. As far as NIA is concerned, so far for the speedy trial of NIA cases." Meanwhile, MoS Rai on Tuesday had told Lok Sabha that said that no amendments to the UAPA are presently under consideration.

In a written reply to the Lower House, the minister had said, "There are adequate constitutional, institutional and statutory safeguards including inbuilt safeguards in the UAPA itself, to prevent the misuse of the law. The UAPA has been amended in the past keeping in view the requirement. Presently, no amendments in the UAPA are under consideration." Over a question by the Opposition on whether there has been any custodial deaths reported of the persons during their stay in custody under this law, Rai had stated, "The information regarding custodial deaths of the persons in custody under the UAPA is not maintained by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)."

In the monsoon session of the Parliament earlier this year, the Union Home Minister had said that as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data a total of 1,948 persons were arrested and 34 were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)