U.S. alarmed by potential deployment of Russia-backed group in Mali -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is alarmed by a possible deployment of Russia-backed Wagner Group forces in Mali, saying the move will destabilize the region further, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Wagner
- Mali
- State Department
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Wall St turns red as Omicron reaches the United States
Biden seeks end to AIDS epidemic in the United States by 2030
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to withhold records on Capitol attack; Assange one step closer to extradition to the United States and more
EU to impose sanctions on Russian military contractor Wagner Group, official says
How did Uncle Sam become a symbol for the United States?