J&K admin pleasing masters in Delhi: Mufti on arrest of 2 women for raising anti-national slogans

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the arrest of two women on charges of anti-national sloganeering, saying the local authorities were persecuting civilians to ''please their masters in Delhi''.

''Arresting women in Kashmir marks a new low for the administration that persecutes civilians only to please their masters in Delhi. The situation is getting worse and instead of reaching out to the people, GOI (government of India) is pushing them to the wall,'' Mufti tweeted.

She was reacting to the arrest of a mother-daughter duo on the charges of raising anti-national slogans in the aftermath of an encounter in their neighbourhood in Srinagar city on Monday in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed.

''Afroza, wife of Mushtaq Sofi, and her daughter Aisha were arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans,'' officials said.

The duo was charged under sections 147, 148, 149 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code and lodged at the Women's Police Station, Rambagh.

Two Jaish militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at the high security Rangreth area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital.

Some local residents -- mostly women -- raised slogans against the security forces after the encounter amidst claims that the gunbattle was ''staged''.

Meanwhile, several social media users too questioned the genuineness of the encounter.

Police had on Monday issued an advisory on Twitter and warned social media users against ''aiding'' and ''abetting'' terrorism.

''Beware Social Media users. #Aiding and #abetting of #terror is as grave as the actual act of terror. It is #punishable under UAPA,'' the Kashmir Zonal Police tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)