No of terror incidents in J&K on decline, improvement in security situation since Aug 2019: Govt

The number of terrorists incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has been on a decline and there has been an improvement in the security situation since August, 2019, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question from MDMK member Vaiko who asked reasons for the continued unrest in the valley, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there has been a decline in terrorist attacks in the Union territory from 2018 to 2021.

He said the number of terrorist incidents in 2018 was 417 which fell down to 255 in 2019 and 244 last year.

Rai said there has been a decline in terrorist incidents and the security situation has improved since August, 2019. The special status of the erstwhile state was revoked on August 5, 2019 and it was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The figure till November 20 this year stood at 203, he added.

The minister said that infiltration and aiding and abetting of terrorist activities from across the border have affected the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has taken various measures, which include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of overground workers and action against members or supporters of banned organisations.

He said that night patrolling has been intensified and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings among security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by security forces and legal action in cases of terror funding were being done.

In reply to another question, the minister denied that any protests were reported during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the union territory in October this year.

