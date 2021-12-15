Left Menu

Union Cabinet learnt to have cleared bill on electoral reforms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:39 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including allowing the Election Commission to seed Aadhaar number with electoral rolls on voluntary basis.

According to the bill cleared by the cabinet, the electoral law will be made “gender neutral” for service voters.

Another provision of the bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year, as of now those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

