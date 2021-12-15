AFSPA not solution to Naga problem, political will is, says 100-year-old club

The Naga club, a unique, century-old organisation in Nagaland, has demanded scrapping of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), even though it feels the end of the law itself will not solve the decades-old Naga political strife.

The club, which became a platform for the Nagas to assert their rights since its formation in 1918, made the demand in a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, days after the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in a botched up operation and its aftermath in the North-eastern state. A copy of the representation, signed by Naga Club president Kuolachalie Seyie and general secretary K N Mhonthung Lotha, was made available to the media on Wednesday.

''AFSPA is not the answer to the decades-old problem of the Nagas. Political will is the answer to this longstanding issue,” the representation said, alleging that people of the state were tortured by security forces as they get immunity under the law.

In 1947, the Naga National Council (NNC) declared Nagaland as independent following which the central government sent forces to the state. The AFSPA was enacted in 1958. After decades of insurgency, peace process started and a Framework Agreement with NSCN(IM) was signed in 2015 after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years.

“The situation in Nagaland has changed from the 1950s to the 1990s. Since the ceasefire and the negotiation started in 1997. The public has witnessed peaceful atmosphere...,'' the Naga Club said in the representation.

However, the peace process has been dragging on, it said.

The nation needs laws to counter separatist movements but while deciding on the continuance of a certain law, the situation in which it is being used should be reviewed, the club said.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant.

The Naga Club, which submitted a memorandum to the Simon Commission formed in 1927 to study potential constitutional reforms, requesting that Nagas be given a choice of self-determination after the British leave India, claimed that the AFSPA is an offshoot of a law framed by the colonial government in 1942 to suppress the Quit India movement.

The incidents of December 4 and 5 when 14 civilians were killed by army para-commandos have brought back memories of hardship pain and humiliation endured by the Nagas earlier, it said.

Altogether 14 civilians in Nagaland’s Mon district were killed in three consecutive episodes of firing by security forces, the first of which has been claimed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told the Lok Sabha the army had received information on the movement of insurgents in Mon and ’21 Para Commando’ unit had laid an ambush.

“A vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to speed away. Suspecting the presence of insurgents in the vehicle, the security personnel opened fire, leading to the death of six of its eight occupants,” Shah said.

Eight others, including an army man, were killed in subsequent clashes between the force and villagers.

Regretting the death of the civilians, he had said security forces fired in self-defence.

However, several political parties have contested the government version that the vehicle was asked to stop.

