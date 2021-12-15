Copter crash: Kerala govt announces job, compensation to bereaved family of JWO Pradeep

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the family of Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep, who died in the recent IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, and a job to his wife.

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, considered the educational qualification of Sreelekshmi and decided to give a posting in Thrissur district itself.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said instructions will be issued to the Directorate of Sainik Welfare to post her as Class-3 employee in any department based on her educational classification.

The state government has allotted Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the treatment expenses of Pradeep's ailing father and Rs 5 lakh will be allotted from the Chief Minister's Sainik Welfare Fund to the family. Thrissur native Pradeep was cremated with full military and state honours on December 11 at the premises of his residence at Ponnukkara village in Thrissur District. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika were among the 11 people killed in the air force copter crash in Tamil Nadu On December 8. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, died at a military hospital in Bengaluru today, a week after he was seriously injured in the accident.

Pradeep was serving as the Flight Gunner on the CDS' flight.

