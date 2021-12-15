Did Centre mislead SC on SECC raw data, asks Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday asked whether the Modi government had misled the Supreme Court by telling it that the raw census data collected in the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) was inaccurate.

Sule said the the Ministry of Home Affairs had told a parliamentary committee in 2016 that the SECC-2011 data was 98.87 per cent accurate.

Her remarks came on a day the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking directions to the Centre to disclose the SECC-2011 raw caste data of OBCs.

''Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Standing Committee that the data has been examined and 98.87 % data on individuals' caste and religion is error free,” she said.

''RGI has noted incidence of errors in respect of 1,34,77,030 individuals out of total SECC population of 118,64,03,770. States have been advised to take corrective measures,” Sule said.

''Thus now the question is whether the Union Govt has misled Supreme Court or Parliament? What is factual?” the NCP leader asked in a series of tweets.

The Centre had told the apex court that the SECC 2011 is ''not'' an OBC data and it was not made public as it was found to be “flawed”, and “bound to mislead”.

The government had said that it “fully supports” reservation for OBC but the exercise will have to be in line with the verdict of the Constitution bench which had mentioned triple conditions, including setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state.

