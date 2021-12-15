Iran calls on Gulf Arab summit to avoid 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:53 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman called on the Gulf Cooperation Council to review its regional views and avoid repetitive accusations against Tehran.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept any interference in its defence capabilities, missile and peaceful nuclear programmes," Saeed Khatibzadeh added on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Gulf Cooperation Council
- Tehran
- foreign ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BAFTA Breakthrough India Applications Deadline Extended By One Week, Allowing More Time For 'breakthrough' Aspirants To Apply
Iran may develop latent nuclear weapons despite Vienna talks
European diplomats: still waiting to see if Iran talks to resume where ended in June
Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume
UK chief spy says China, Russia, Iran, terrorism are big 4 threats