Iran calls on Gulf Arab summit to avoid 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman called on the Gulf Cooperation Council to review its regional views and avoid repetitive accusations against Tehran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept any interference in its defence capabilities, missile and peaceful nuclear programmes," Saeed Khatibzadeh added on Wednesday.

