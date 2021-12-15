U.S. to share Russia's European security proposals with allies, partners
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2021
The United States will share Russia's proposals on security in Europe with its allies and partners after Russia handed them over during talks in Moscow, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
The Kremlin said earlier that Russia had given the United States concrete proposals for binding security guarantees that it wants from the West amid soaring East-West tensions over a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.
