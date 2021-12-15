Left Menu

Naveen condoles Group Captain Varun Singh's demise

Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries following the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:01 IST
Naveen condoles Group Captain Varun Singh's demise
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to the injuries sustained in the chopper crash near Coonoor last week. Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries following the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel were killed. The 39-year-old was shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the chief minister said. Singh is survived by his wife, an 11-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021