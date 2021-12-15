Naveen condoles Group Captain Varun Singh's demise

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to the injuries sustained in the chopper crash near Coonoor last week. Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Wellington in Tamil Nadu with severe burn injuries following the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel were killed. The 39-year-old was shifted to a military hospital in Bengaluru where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning. “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the chief minister said. Singh is survived by his wife, an 11-year-old son, and an eight-year-old daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)