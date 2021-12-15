US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Fed announcement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday as the latest readings on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier winddown of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.17 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,549.35.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.37 points, or 0.05%, at 4,636.46, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.93 points, or 0.05%, to 15,230.71 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Federal Reserve
- bell
Advertisement