Sheena murder: 'Ailing' accused Sanjeev Khanna allowed to appear in court

Sanjeev Khanna, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday told a special court here through his counsel that he is suffering from various ailments in jail which require urgent medical attention and sought physical production before the judge to explain his health condition, a plea which was allowed.

He will now be produced in the court on December 28.

Khanna is a former husband of Indrani Mukerjea, the victim's mother and the prime accused in the murder case. Lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, Khanna, through his lawyer, moved an application, saying he has not been produced before the court, presiding over the case, since March 2021. He is suffering from a lot of health ailments and not getting proper treatment from the prison authorities, the application said.

The plea further claimed his health is deteriorating day-by-day and he requires urgent medical attention.

Thus, he sought direction to the prison authorities to produce him physically before the court so that he can explain his grievances personally before the judge.

As the prosecution didn't raise any objection, special Judge A S Sayyad allowed his plea.

''In my considered opinion no prejudice will be caused to the prosecution if the application is allowed,'' the court said.

The judge then directed the superintendent of prison to produce Khanna before the court on the next day of hearing, which is December 28.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012.

Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court.

Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea had got married in 2002 and were granted divorce by a family court in Mumbai in October 2019.

