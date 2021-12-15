Kerala police unveils solar umbrella for its traffic personnel

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:49 IST
Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI): Kerala police on Wednesday launched a 'Solar Umbrella' project at various places in Kochi city for the protection of traffic police personnel from the scorching heat.

Kochi city police deputy commissioner Aishwarya Dongre inaugurated the umbrella which is being installed at five places here.

The huge umbrella with a fan fitted inside would function with the power generated from a solar panel fixed above. The Police Department plans to expand the project to other places soon.

The project was initiated by the police jointly with Kochi Innerwheel Club and Giridhar Eye Institute here.

