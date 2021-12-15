Headquarters of Environment Ministry bag second position in Swachhata Ranking

The headquarters of the Ministry of Environment on Wednesday bagged the second position in the Swachhata Ranking awarded by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Expressing his pleasure over the award, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, ''Delighted to inform that the Paryavaran Bhawan is on the second spot in the Swachhata Ranking in the NDMC area in the category of offices. Kudos to all those who made it possible.'' The NDMC has ranked government offices for swachata (cleanliness) and awarded three cleanest offices. The Paryavaran Bhawan, the office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been selected second in Office category award, a ministry official said.

