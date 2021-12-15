Left Menu

Germany expels two Russian diplomats after murder conviction

Germany summoned Russia's ambassador and expelled two members of its embassy staff after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously burden Russian-German relations. "We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador," she said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:04 IST
Germany expels two Russian diplomats after murder conviction
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany summoned Russia's ambassador and expelled two members of its embassy staff after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously burden Russian-German relations.

"We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador," she said. "We told him that two members of the embassy staff would be declared persona non grata."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021