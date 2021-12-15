Germany expels two Russian diplomats after murder conviction

Germany summoned Russia's ambassador and expelled two members of its embassy staff after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously burden Russian-German relations.

"We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador," she said. "We told him that two members of the embassy staff would be declared persona non grata."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)