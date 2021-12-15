Germany expels two Russian diplomats after murder conviction
Germany summoned Russia's ambassador and expelled two members of its embassy staff after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously burden Russian-German relations. "We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador," she said.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany summoned Russia's ambassador and expelled two members of its embassy staff after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 Berlin murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock said the murder was a serious violation of German law and sovereignty and would seriously burden Russian-German relations.
"We therefore summoned the Russian ambassador," she said. "We told him that two members of the embassy staff would be declared persona non grata."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German governors, Merkel to discuss virus amid high cases
Rise in German COVID-19 infections flattens
German negotiated wages barely grew in third quarter despite rising inflation
German and Dutch COVID-19 incidence rate falls, stable in Netherlands
German Bund yield falls to lowest since Sept, but inflation tempers bond bulls