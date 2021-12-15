Left Menu

Delhi parole jumper arrested in Karnal after 10 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:07 IST
Delhi parole jumper arrested in Karnal after 10 months
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old double-murder accused who jumped parole 10 months ago was arrested from Karnal in Haryana by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said on Wednesday.

Prince Dixit of Lucknow was released from a Delhi prison on interim bail on September 14, 2020 on grounds of his mother's ailing health. He had to surrender to the prison authorities on March 15, but he went into hiding instead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Manoj C said.

He is also wanted in a case of cheating and forgery for producing a fake Covid report in the Delhi High Court for extension of parole, the officials said.

Police said Dixit owned an event management company in Delhi and was arrested for allegedly killing Jageer Kaur and her husband Gurmeet Singh in March 2019 to grab a property owned by the couple.

The murders were planned and executed by Dixit and his associates Davinder Kaur, Raghvendra and Diwakar, they said.

The Delhi High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused and he was arrested from Karnal on Tuesday based on a specific input, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021