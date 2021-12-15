South Africa's prisons department to appeal judgment setting aside Zuma parole
South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said on Wednesday that it would appeal a court judgment setting aside Zuma's medical parole and ordering him back to jail.
"Having carefully studied the judgment, DCS is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion," it said in a statement.
