Moscow to retaliate over Germany's diplomat expulsions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:34 IST
Moscow will retaliate against Germany after Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats over the 2019 murder of a Georgian citizen, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
In a statement on Telegram messenger, she described the move by Germany as "unfriendly" and said Moscow would make a further statement soon.
