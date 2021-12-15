Two TN lawyers barred from practice

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has debarred two advocates from practicing before any court in Tamil Nadu.

By a December 10 resolution, the Council had debarred an advocate hailing from Kanchipuram district. The charge against him was that he had studied Law while working in TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) and he had suppressed this fact while getting enrolled in the Bar Council in 2013. He is still working as a full time employee in the state-run liquor retailer.

The other one to be debarred was from here. The allegation against him was he issued life threat to a woman and her mentally retarded son and cheated her by receiving huge amount. Further, he received several sovereigns (one sovereign is about 8 grams of gold) of gold from her and tried to misuse her property documents by forging the signature of the woman's husband. ln connection with the complaint, he entered the Poonamallee Bar Association premises on September 2 this year with his advocate friend in an inebriated mode, damaged the chairs and tables and abused the association secretary and others in filthy language and attacked them. He has also issued life threats to the injured secretary. He also abused the chairman of the Bar Council with filthy language and made life threats to him, too. Based on the complaint lodged by the secretary, a criminal case has been registered against him under the IPC.

