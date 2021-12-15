Cops attacked in UP's Ghaziabad during raid to arrest arms smugglers
He was rushed to a private hospital in Vaishali, where he was operated on, City Superintendent of Police second Gyanendra Singh said.Six people were arrested from the spot. Raids are being conducted to nab those involved in the violence, the police said.
- Country:
- India
A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) was attacked by some residents of Vikram Enclave here during a raid to arrest three alleged arms smugglers, officials said on Wednesday.
A police constable was injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, they said.
Acting on a tip-off about the presence of arms smugglers in Vikram Enclave, the SOG team conducted a raid in the area and arrested three persons, the police said.
However, locals opposed the arrests and pelted stones on the SOG team. As the SOG personnel swung into action to control the situation, some assailants opened fire on them, they said.
Constable Vivek Bhardwaj sustained an injury near his left eye. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vaishali, where he was operated on, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.
Six people were arrested from the spot. An FIR has been registered against them and 20 unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.
A pistol was recovered from the spot. Raids are being conducted to nab those involved in the violence, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IT dept detects Rs 500-cr black income after raids on Jaipur jewellery, gems group
IT dept detects Rs 400-cr black income after raids on Pune dairy group
IT dept detects tax evasion worth crores after raids on Mumbai real estate group
IT dept detects black income of Rs 100 crore after raids on Kolkata group
ED raids four PFI premises in Kerala in money-laundering probe