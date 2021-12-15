Gehlot to foundation stones of projects worth Rs 14,000 cr to mark 3 years of his govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lay foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore on December 18 and 19 to mark the completion of three years of his government in the state.

He will launch schemes and programmes related to various departments on the occasion, according to an official statement.

District-level functions will also be organised on December 20 and 21 which will be attended by members of Gehlot's council of ministers, it said.

The chief minister will inaugurate an exhibition at the Jawahar Kala Kendra on December 18 to showcase the work done by the government so far, the statement said.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects related to the energy, water resources, public health engineering, public works, urban development, autonomous government, forest, agriculture, cooperative, dairy and the industry departments in a virtual ceremony, it added.

On December 19, Gehlot will inaugurate reception halls of more than 500 police stations and 12 new police station buildings.

Along with this, the chief minister will also launch the Anupriti Coaching Scheme, Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme, I Am Shakti Udan Yojana, Jagriti Back to Work Scheme and about 200 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium government schools.

Discussions on the programmes were held in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. PTI SDA IJT

