Majority of u.s. Senate backs $770 billion defense bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:32 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, sending the $770 billion bill to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
As voting continued, the vote was 57 to 6 for the legislation, which sets policy for the Department of Defense.
