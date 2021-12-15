Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests 4 govt officials for taking bribes in separate cases

Four government officials, including a Central Bureau of Narcotics CBN inspector and a Rajasthan Police sub-inspector, were arrested for taking bribes in three separate cases, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said on Wednesday.CBN inspector Aman Phogat was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:24 IST
Four government officials, including a Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) inspector and a Rajasthan Police sub-inspector, were arrested for taking bribes in three separate cases, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said on Wednesday.

CBN inspector Aman Phogat was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The accused had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to not make him an accused in a case, they said.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and Phogat was arrested while taking the bribe. Later, Rs 6 lakh were recovered from his house during a search, the officials said.

In Alwar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shekhpur Ahir police station, Sub-Inspector Ramkishore, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, they said.

The accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant to settle a case lodged against him, they said.

Ramkishore was trapped after the verification of the complaint, ACB Director General B L Soni said.

In the third case, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Rajendra Kumar Khandelwal and his senior assistant Dinesh Kumar were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Tonk district, he said.

They had asked for the money from a fertiliser seller to renew his license, he added.

Soni said all accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

