J-K Police arrest absconding SPO, his associate from Kupwara, recover weapons

The absconding Special Police Officer (SPO) and his associate, who had decamped with two weapons on December 12, have been arrested by police on Wednesday from Bohipora on the outskirts of Kupwara town. As per a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the missing weapons have also been recovered.

The duo had decamped with two weapons from a local guard in Kupwara on December 12. Following the incident, police started a rigorous campaign to nab them. Special teams were constituted by the Police to locate the absconding SPO and his associate. Search operations across the district were carried by the police and all the exit points were sealed. "Specific 'nakas' were established at different locations. A bounty of Rs 5,00,000 was also announced for providing information about the two. Posters of the duo were pasted across the district, asking the general public to provide information, if any, about the duo," read the release.

Police also maintained special coordination with the family members, relatives and friends of the absconders, asking them to motivate the two to surrender. "With consistent pressure from Police, the duo failed to connect with their handlers. They couldn't sustain the mounting pressure leading to the arrest by Police," said the release. (ANI)

