UK criticises "unacceptable pressure" by China against Lithuanian diplomats

Britain's foreign minister criticised what she called the "unacceptable pressure" by China after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after the island opened a representative office in the Baltic state's capital.

A diplomatic source told Reuters a group of 19 people comprising Lithuanian embassy personnel and dependents left Beijing en route to Paris on Wednesday. "Unacceptable pressure by China against Lithuanian diplomats in Beijing," Liz Truss said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)