Denmark's Crown Princess Mary tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:44 IST
The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the royal court said in a statement.
The Australian-born royal was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in the heart of Copenhagen and the virus was not detected among other members of the family, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
