Bhopal: Five-year-old boy strangled to death over land dispute, two held

A woman and her brother on Wednesday allegedly strangulated to death a five-year-old son of her neighbour over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said.Talking to PTI, Jahangirabad police station in-charge Virendra Chauhan said that the woman, identified as Samreen and her younger brother Farzan, were arrested in connection with the incident.There was a land-related dispute between the two families, who are relatives.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her brother on Wednesday allegedly strangulated to death a five-year-old son of her neighbour over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said.

Talking to PTI, Jahangirabad police station in-charge Virendra Chauhan said that the woman, identified as Samreen and her younger brother Farzan, were arrested in connection with the incident.

There was a land-related dispute between the two families, who are relatives. As a fallout of the enmity, both the accused abducted the five-year-old named Fardeen from his residence in Jhada Colony of Jahangirabad and strangled him, he said. After killing the boy, both theaccused kept the body in a sack, but police arrested them from Chhola area before they could dispose it, Chauhan added.

The accused have confessed to their crime and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against them, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

