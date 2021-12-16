Ukraine's Zelenskiy says ready for talks with Russia but favours sanctions
Ukraine was ready for any format of talks with Russia but would like to see a strong western sanctions policy against Moscow to avoid further escalation, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.
The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine sought on Wednesday to revive talks with Russia while keeping up pressure on Moscow to deter what the West says may be preparations for a new attack on Ukrainian territory.
