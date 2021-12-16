Left Menu

Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world: Pak PM

Urging the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said disengaging with the war-torn nation would be disadvantageous for the world.Chairing the second meeting of the apex committee on Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan will support Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said in a statement.Earlier in a tweet, the PMO quoted Khan as saying that disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world.The prime minister expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 00:21 IST
Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world: Pak PM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Urging the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said disengaging with the war-torn nation would be ''disadvantageous'' for the world.

Chairing the second meeting of the apex committee on Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan will support Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Earlier in a tweet, the PMO quoted Khan as saying that ''disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world''.

''The prime minister expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan. He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan,'' the statement said.

PM Khan also highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to providing humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion, which included food commodities and emergency medical supplies.

The committee was told that, as per the directions of the premier, the facility of free Covid-19 vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders was underway. ''The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans,'' the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Ahmed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior civil and military officers.

The meeting was held ahead of Pakistan hosting a session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Islamabad on Sunday to highlight the Afghan issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021