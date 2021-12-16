Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha - State TV
16-12-2021
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the southern Saudi city of Abha, state TV reported.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, has ramped up strikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa in recent days.
