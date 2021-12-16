Driver of Tesla involved in Paris accident under formal investigation - BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 02:29 IST
- Country:
- France
The driver of a Tesla car involved in a fatal accident in Paris over the weekend has been placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.
Also Read: Tel Aviv is priciest city, outranking Paris in new report
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
Advertisement