Biden taps two for U.S. CFTC -White House

U.S. President Biden on Wednesday nominated Summer Mersinger and Caroline Pham to be members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said.
Mersinger has served as chief of staff to CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump. Pham is a managing director at Citi.
