Left Menu

After guilty pleas, Panama wants to recoup illicit gains from Martinelli sons

The sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli - Luis Enrique Martinelli and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli - entered guilty pleas this month after U.S. prosecutors accused them of acting as intermediaries for some $28 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to a Panamanian official while their father was president from 2009 to 2014. Panama's attorney general's office said in a statement it sent the U.S. Department of Justice the restitution request last Friday, describing the Central American country as the "victim" of the brothers' crimes.

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 16-12-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 06:15 IST
After guilty pleas, Panama wants to recoup illicit gains from Martinelli sons
  • Country:
  • United States

Panama's government said on Wednesday it wanted to recover millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains made by two sons of a former Panamanian president who have pleaded guilty in the United States to money laundering. The sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli - Luis Enrique Martinelli and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli - entered guilty pleas this month after U.S. prosecutors accused them of acting as intermediaries for some $28 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to a Panamanian official while their father was president from 2009 to 2014.

Panama's attorney general's office said in a statement it sent the U.S. Department of Justice the restitution request last Friday, describing the Central American country as the "victim" of the brothers' crimes. In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Panama said Ricardo Martinelli admitted conspiring with his brother Luis and others to create offshore bank accounts for front companies to receive and cover up over $28 million in bribes from Odebrecht.

The case stems from Odebrecht's own guilty plea from 2016 in which the firm admitted engaging in bribery and money laundering related to the payment of more than $700 million in bribes to officials across Latin America in order to win contracts. The elder Ricardo Martinelli has not been convicted of any crimes, but he remains under investigation in Panama due to a separate ongoing probe concerning Odebrecht. He has consistently maintained his innocence and described himself as the victim of political witch hunts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021