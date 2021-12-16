Over 1.41 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to States, UTs

The Union government has supplied 141.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the States and Union territories so far, of which, 16.42 crore doses are still available with them, said the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday. The Union Health Ministry said, "More than 141.80 crore (1,41,80,42,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 16.42 crore (16,42,12,506) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)