1971 war golden chapter in India's military history: Defence minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 10:59 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The 1971 Indo-Pak war is the golden chapter in India's military history, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Singh also paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought the war.

''On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war,'' Singh tweeted.

''The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements,'' he said.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh.

India is hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the war Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh. The defence minister also shared on Twitter a number of photos relating to the war as well as an image of the 'Pakistani Instrument of Surrender'.

