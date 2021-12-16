LS condoles death of Group Captain Varun Singh

The Lok Sabha on Thursday mourned the death of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the obituary reference and condoled the death of Singh.

Group Captain Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was critically injured in the accident that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others.

The Speaker extended condolences on behalf of the members to the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha members stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

