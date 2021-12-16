Left Menu

UP Cabinet to table supplementary budget today; addition of new schemes focused on infrastructure, youth likely

The Uttar Pradesh government is scheduled to table its second supplementary budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government is scheduled to table its second supplementary budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday. The proposal for the supplementary budget was approved by the State Cabinet in a meeting held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The cabinet is likely to add new schemes to this supplementary budget. The budget is likely to be focused on infrastructure, youth, and welfare schemes. Along with the second supplementary budget, the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to table an interim budget for the financial year 2022-2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

