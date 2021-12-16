Left Menu

With the administration of 60,12,425 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 135.25 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:40 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 135.25 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the administration of 60,12,425 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 135.25 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. As per the ministry's press release, 1,35,25,36,986 COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in India as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

"This has been achieved through 1,41,93,269 sessions," the ministry said. 7,974 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the ministry, the active caseload in the country stands at 87,245, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the total COVID cases in India. With as many as 7,948 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally of total recoveries from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,41,54,879.

The Covid death toll in India, as shared by the ministry, is 4,76,478. Further, the ministry, in its release informed that nearly 66.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far.

The Daily positivity rate at 0.57 per cent is less than 2 per cent for the last 73 days, while the weekly positivity rate at 0.64 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 32 days, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

