Man cheats people in Thane with job promise in Mumbai civic body

Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly duped around six people here in Maharashtra of Rs 13.34 lakh under the pretext of getting them jobs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:55 IST
Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly duped around six people here in Maharashtra of Rs 13.34 lakh under the pretext of getting them jobs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sunil Prabhakar Khotre, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur area of neighbouring Mumbai, allegedly promised clerical and other jobs to the victims in the BMC's conservancy department and took the money from them over the last one year, Naupada police station's inspector S G Hattekar said. The accused also issued fake appointment letters, ID cards, police and medical verification letters to the victims.

However, the victims later found they were cheated and approached the Thane police, the official said.

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions and launched a search for him, he added.

