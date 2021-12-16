SC directs Air Quality Commission to work on permanent solution for pollution in Delhi-NCR
We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution, the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.
''The committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution,'' the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi-NCR
- Surya Kant
- the commission
- Y Chandrachud
- The Supreme Court
- N V Ramana
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics, LOGOS announce pact to develop 1.4 mn sqft warehouse facilities in Delhi-NCR
17 flying squads constituted to implement pollution measures in Delhi-NCR, Centre tells SC
17 flying squads constituted to implement anti-pollution measures in Delhi-NCR, Centre tells SC
CAQM's 'flying squads' inspect 576 sites in Delhi-NCR, 111 units spotted for immediate closure
Delhi-NCR: Air quality panel forms 40 flying squads to monitor compliance