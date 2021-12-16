VHP urges state govt to ban PFI, police step up vigil

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Karnataka government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), whose activists staged a violent protest at Uppinangady in Puttur taluk and allegedly attacked police personnel on Tuesday. In a statement here, VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the attack on the police who are safeguarding the security of the citizens cannot be pardoned.

He said PFI activists had indulged in rioting in front of the police station demanding the release of three of their activists who were summoned to the station for questioning in connection with an attack on fish merchants.

Meanwhile, western range IGP Devajyothi Ray, along with DK superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane, additional SP Shivakumar Gunare and other officials visited Uppinangady on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

Later talking to reporters, Sonawane said the investigation into the assault case is progressing well and the accused will be arrested soon. Three PFI activists were called to the police station after getting a definite clue. However, a group of people protested against this and tried to barge into the police station which resulted in the lathi-charge, he said.

Three cases have been registered in this connection. No one should be under the impression that police will bow to threatening tactics, Sonawane said, adding security has been stepped up in the area.

Police have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in four taluks under Puttur subdivision of Dakshina Kannada district till midnight on Friday.

