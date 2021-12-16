Russia ready for constructive work on European security proposals -RIA

Russia is ready for constructive work with the West on European security proposals despite differences between the two sides, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The United States said it would share Russia's proposals for European security with its allies and partners after Moscow handed the proposals over at talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

Russia saw this as a step towards substantive dialogue, RIA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)