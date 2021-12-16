Left Menu

1 killed, 15 injured in blast, fire at chemical plant in Gujarat

PTI | Godhra | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A labourer was killed and around 15 other workers injured after a huge explosion followed by a fire at a chemical unit in in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday, police said.

The blast took place around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL), situated near Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka, Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

''A labourer has died while 15 to 16 other workers, who were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire, were shifted to different hospitals. Some of them have received severe burn injuries,'' said the official, whose rushed to spot to oversee the search and rescue operation. ''Search is on for survivors and injured persons in the plant. The fire is under control,'' Patil said.

The GFL has over 30 years of expertise in fluorine chemistry. It holds domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world, as per the company's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

