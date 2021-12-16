2 girls 'kidnapped' in separate cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two cases of abduction of girls have been registered in the district, police said on Thursday.

A Class XII student was allegedly abducted by a youth under Bhopa police station limits on Wednesday.

The girl's parents have in the complaint alleged that she was kidnapped from the house, police said, adding they are investigating. In another case, a woman filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station that her daughter was abducted by four men from their house. She named the accused as Faisal, Sattar, Gulshan and Mehraj.

In a separate case in Chapar, angry locals and members of the Bhim Army staged a protest outside the police station alleging the incompetence of the police in tracing the men who kidnapped a girl from Khudda village sometime ago.

Station House Officer Akhilesh Singh said the police had rescued the girl but they were yet to nab the accused.

