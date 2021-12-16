FACTBOX-Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations as well as the new Omicron variant.

A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers. Here are some countries' vaccine mandates, listed according to categories of people affected:

ALL ADULTS ** AUSTRIA: all over 14s from February 2022; holdouts can be fined up to 3,600 euros every 3 months

** GERMANY: plans to make mandatory for all adults from February ** INDONESIA: all adults, with fines or refusal of social assistance or government services for the unvaccinated.

** MICRONESIA: all adults ** TAJIKISTAN: all over 18s

** TURKMENISTAN: all over 18s GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS

** CANADA: all federally regulated workplaces from early 2022 ** COSTA RICA: all state workers

** CROATIA: all public sector employees, citizens who need services in public institutions ** the CZECH REPUBLIC: police officers, soldiers, and some other professions from March

** DENMARK: workplaces allowed to require a digital "corona pass" for employees ** EGYPT: vaccination or weekly COVID-19 test required from public sector employees to work in government buildings

** FIJI: public servants, employees at private firms ** FRANCE: public officials or employees, including civil security pilots, flight personnel providing care for victims, soldiers permanently assigned to civil security missions, firefighters

** GHANA: targeted groups including all public sector and health workers from Jan. 22 ** HUNGARY: employees at state institutions

** ITALY: all workers, school staff, police, military ** LATVIA: required for lawmakers to be able to vote and to receive full pay; businesses allowed to fire unvaccinated workers

** LEBANON: all civil servants and workers in the education, tourism and public transport sectors from Jan. 10 ** NEW ZEALAND: workers of the border, prison, police and defense force sectors; education sector by Jan. 1

** POLAND: teachers, security personnel, and uniformed services from March 1, 2022, ** RUSSIA: workers with public-facing roles in Moscow;

** SAUDI ARABIA: public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace; people entering government, private, or educational establishments ** TUNISIA: officials, employees, and visitors accessing public and private administrations

** TURKEY: some sectors including teachers and domestic travel employees ** UKRAINE: public sector employees including teachers; extension to medical personnel and municipal employees under consideration

** UNITED STATES: all federal workers, contractors (temporarily blocked from enforcing nationwide), private-sector workers in companies with 100 or more employees (temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court), public-sector workers(contested in New York court) HEALTH WORKERS

** AUSTRALIA: high-risk aged-care workers, employees in quarantine hotels ** BRITAIN: care home staff in England, health workers in England by April 1

** CROATIA: health and social care workers ** CZECH REPUBLIC: hospitals and nursing homes employees from March 2022

** FINLAND: plans to make vaccines mandatory for health and social care workers ** FRANCE: healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians; postponed for health workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe islands to Dec. 31 following protests

** GERMANY: workers of hospitals, doctor's offices, and nursing homes by mid-March. ** GREECE: nursing home staff, healthcare workers

** HUNGARY: healthcare workers ** LEBANON: health sectors from Jan. 10

** NEW ZEALAND: health and disability sector workers ** POLAND: health care workers from March 1, 202

OTHER WORKERS ** Western Australia: employees of mining, oil, and gas exploration sectors by Jan. 1

** CHINA: booster shot required in Beijing for key workers on construction sites, including cooks, security guards, and cleaning personnel ** PHILIPPINES: in-office workers and employees in public transportation services

** KAZAKHSTAN: mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20 CHILDREN

** COSTA RICA: over 5s ** LITHUANIA: over 16s, considering for over 12s

ELDERLY ** CZECH REPUBLIC: over the 60s from March

** GREECE: over 60s ** MALAYSIA: over 60s and all adult recipients of the Sinovac vaccine are required to get a booster dose by Feb.

** RUSSIA: over 60s and chronically ill in St. Petersburg ENTRY TO PUBLIC VENUES

** AUSTRIA: public places including restaurants, hotels, theatres, and ski lifts ** BRITAIN: vaccination or negative test for all over-18s at night clubs and other venues in Scotland; at nightclubs, some indoor and outdoor unseated venues and all venues with more than 10,000 people in England

** BULGARIA: "health pass" for visitors of public venues such as cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools ** CZECH REPUBLIC: vaccination certificates or testing status required at restaurants and clubs

** DENMARK: health pass required for entry to indoor bars, restaurants, and other public places ** EGYPT: vaccination mandatory for public university students to access campuses

** FRANCE: health pass required for restaurants, cafes, cinemas and museums, other public venues. Booster shots will be required for a valid health pass ** GERMANY's: vaccination required for all but the most essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and bakeries

** ITALY: vaccination required for indoor seating at bars, restaurants, visiting museums, cinemas, clubs, attending sporting events; basic green health pass obligatory for all public transport ** KENYA: court temporarily halted vaccination requirement by Dec. 21 to access public services including schools, transport services, immigration, and other state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks, wildlife reserves

** LEBANON: vaccine certificate or antibody tests required for entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs, and beaches ** MOROCCO: vaccine required for access to all government buildings, spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, transportation

** NETHERLANDS: health pass mandatory to enter bars, restaurants, clubs, or cultural events ** ROMANIA: health pass, negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery mandatory for entry to most public venues including the majority of non-essential ones

** SERBIA: health pass mandatory to visit indoor cafes, hotels, and restaurants after 10 p.m. ** SINGAPORE: vaccination necessary to enter shopping malls; considers requiring a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated

** SWITZERLAND: proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test required to access bars, restaurants, and fitness centers ** SOUTH KOREA: vaccine pass mandatory to access 14 designated public spaces, including hospitality and entertainment venues; requirement extended to over 12s from February

** SWEDEN: vaccine passes required for indoor events with more than 100 people; to be extended to smaller gatherings, such as in restaurants. UKRAINE: restrictions for unvaccinated on access to restaurants, sports, and other public events

